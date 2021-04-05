Now that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have finished off their first three years of service, they will drop off of the monthly security update schedule they have been on since launch. Going forward, Samsung’s 2018 flagship Galaxy S phones will see quarterly updates.

Try not to freak out, Galaxy S9 owner. This is what Samsung does. It happened with the Galaxy S8 last year and the Galaxy S7 before it. The Galaxy Note phones do this too. Samsung has for the longest time provided 3 years of monthly updates followed by a 4th year of quarterly updates.

This is all a part of Samsung’s best-in-Android update schedule that not even Google matches. Samsung is the only company offering 4 years of updates in the Android game, thus the reason we dubbed them “King of Android updates.”

Still, a slowdown of updates never feels great and often marks a time to start looking for a replacement. The Galaxy S21 Ultra might be a solid option (review), but after that, the Android market is looking rough.

// Samsung