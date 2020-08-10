With so much happening in the Android world right now, it’s time for a Q&A Session.

If you aren’t keeping up with the news, we have the new Pixel 4a from Google and Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in-house, as well as just plain ol’ news like new Android 11 betas, Google’s possible foldable plans for 2021, and the Pixel 4/4 XL having their sales pulled. It’s been busy-busy, so it’s completely possible you have some questions concerning new devices, new Android builds, or something else.

The Q&A Sessions are your chance to ask us, the DL Staff, anything that might be on your mind. We can discuss Android, tech stuff, or even sports and food. We don’t mind and we appreciate off-topic questions.

This Friday we will collect the questions and post up our answers.