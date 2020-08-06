Google announced the Pixel 4a this week and we now have one to start toying around with. We’ll get to the review shortly, test the camera, see if our eyes and fingertips can adjust to its 60Hz display, and dream about fun colors that might never show up. We’ll do it all, just like we did with last year’s Pixel 3a.

To start, we figured an unboxing only seemed right. While you know what’s here and might have seen or read reviews already, we still get enjoyment out of pulling a new device out of the box for the first time and reacting to it. We also like doing our own testing and sharing those thoughts back with you.

The Pixel 4a launches on August 20 and I can’t imagine this won’t be a phone to easily recommend to anyone on a budget.