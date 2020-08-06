The final Android 11 Beta update is here as Beta 3 and you can run it right now on your Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 4. Google dropped the new build this morning, telling us that the next update will be the official and stable Android 11 release.

READ: Here is the Android 11 Easter Egg

Android 11 Beta 3 Details

Date: August 6, 2020

Build: RPB3.200720.005

Emulator support: x86 (32/64-bit)

Security patch level: August 2020

Google Play services: 20.24.14

Google isn’t showing off a bunch of new features at this time and is only detailing what developers need to do to get ready for the stable release. One of those items is the Exposure Notification System, which is the notification system for COVID-19 tracking apps. Android 11 can take advantage of its Bluetooth scanning method for helping detect if you have been exposed to coronavirus.

This final beta is also a release candidate build and includes the official API 30 SDK and build tools for Android Studio. Everything going forward should be final, Google is likely just looking for last minute bugs and giving developers one final chance.

Remember, we think Google outed the Android 11 stable release date as September 8.

Install Android 11 Beta 3

If you are interested in running the newest Android 11 Beta, Google is offering numerous ways to get updated. The easiest way is going to be by joining the Android Beta program, since it requires no tools or adb commands or file downloads.

If you are already running a previous Android 11 preview or beta build, you could sit back and wait for the over-the-air (OTA) update to arrive, which should happen shortly. Finally, if you like the old school way and would rather get your hands dirty with a bit of file flashing, you’ll find OTA and factory images files, as well as the new Android Flash Tool available.