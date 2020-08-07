Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is now in the house! As we always do, before we get to reviewing this massive thing, we have to unbox it.

If you’re in need of a bit of a refresh for what this phone offers, I recommend going over the full spec sheet here, as well as the announcement post which details everything that’s new and different between this Ultra model and the smaller Galaxy Note 20.

To give you a quick overview of the big marquee specs, this phone has a 6.9″ WQHD+ Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM, 4,500mAh battery, and Android 10 (with One UI 2.5 on top). It’s a completely specced out device, but does have a starting price of $1,299.

Check out the unboxing video below, then be on the lookout for Tips & Tricks, First 10 Things, and all of that soon.