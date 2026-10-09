This morning, we noticed that Nothing had submitted two new devices to the FCC under the model numbers E494 and E495. These devices are each labeled as a “Portable Wireless Speaker” for their affordable CMF brand.

Thanks to those FCC listings, we’ve been handed retail listings and images of each speaker before CMF and Nothing have had a chance to announce them. Funny, I guess Google Search does still sort of work.

CMF by Nothing Speaker S & M

As you can see below, CMF and Nothing are referring to these as “SPEAKER S” and “SPEAKER M.” The labels for these devices are the giveaway, as they will appear on the bottom of each speaker.

The FCC listings can be seen here and here.

But again, all we had to do was then search for “nothing cmf e494” and it showed us the devices, which we’ve included below. Both are indeed Bluetooth speakers with unique designs and two form factors. I’m going to assume that the “S” and “M” stand for small and medium?

Nothing by CMF Speaker S

According to retail listings (here), we have the following descriptions for each speaker:

CMF by Nothing E494 Speaker S – Iconic gable-top carton with built-in carry handle. Matte soft-touch finish in CMF signature Carbon Black. Looks like decor, sounds like a party.



CMF by Nothing E495 Speaker M – 12W portable Bluetooth speaker shaped like a milk carton. Dual drivers with bass boost, 18H battery, Bluetooth 5.4, IP54 splash proof, USB-C. Carry handle + orange volume knob. Loud, fun, gift-worthy design.

Nothing by CMF Speaker M

As for specs, for the Speaker S we will get Bluetooth 5.4, 2500mAh battery, 18H of playback time, USB-C port, 40mm driver plus “bass radiator,” and a weight of 580g.

For the larger Speaker M, we’ll get a 12W speaker that is “shaped like a milk carton,” dual drivers with bass boost, 18H battery, Bluetooth 5.4, IP54 splash resistance, and a carry handle.

They look fun.

UPDATE: It looks like CMF has been teasing these, with one tease this morning that confirms the name of “CMF Speaker S&M.” They’ll launch October 12.