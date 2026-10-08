As far as I know, the Amazon whatever deal days thing is over, but we’re still finding really good deals. In fact, this Galaxy S26 Ultra deal is better than the one we had earlier in the week.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is up to $450 off right now and you don’t need a special code or trade-in to get the discount.

$450 off Samsung’s best phone

I’m going to guess this won’t last much longer, but Amazon has two colors (Black and Cobalt Violet) at this $450 off price with 256GB storage. Even with that recent price hike to $1,399, you are looking at paying $949 for Samsung’s best non-foldable phone.

That’s pretty tough to beat. This phone still has it all, right? It has the massive display, the integrated S Pen, the super camera with all the lenses, and support for more years than you’ll probably keep the phone.

Also, as a bit of a bonus, Amazon is still advertising up to $815 in savings through a trade-in. That’s certainly worth exploring if you want to save even more than $450.

Here’s our Galaxy S26 Ultra review, in case you missed it.

AMAZON DEAL LINK