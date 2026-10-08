The Pixel Watch 5 may be the shiny new object on the wrist, but it’s not all that different from last year’s Pixel Watch 4. And because of that fact, buying last year’s model with a steep discount is probably going to be the right play.

At the moment, you can find the Pixel Watch 4 LTE (41mm) with a huge $200 off discount. That’s a 45% price drop from its full $449 price point.

This deal is likely to end soon, plus Best Buy is selling out of most options. The last remaining Pixel Watch 4 LTE at this price is the Matte Black Case model with the Obsidian Band.

BEST BUY DEAL LINK

Also, if you don’t want the 41mm option, you can find the 45mm LTE Pixel Watch 4 with the same $200 off discount that brings it to $299. Shop that here.