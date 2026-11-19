Since we are starting to track Pixel 11 Pro Black Friday deals, we’ll continue to share updates as we find better deals than the last. I have one that I just stumbled onto through Google Play that could save you $675 off the Pixel 11 Pro XL, and no trade-ins are required. You could also take $850 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Google added a new perk through their Google Play Points program that offers stackable bonus discounts on top of the Black Friday discounts they are already running. They currently have bonus discounts on the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro & Pro XL, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

These discounts are huge, guys.

On the Pixel 11 side of things, we already have Black Friday deals that put the Pixel 11 at $699 ($200 off), Pixel 11 Pro at $749 ($350 off), and Pixel 11 Pro XL at $899 ($400 off).

However, if you get this Google Play offer, you can save up to an extra $250 off the Pixel 11 or $275 off the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL. That brings our total discounts to $675 on the Pixel 11 Pro XL. Again, you do not need a trade-in to get this.

On the Samsung side of things, you may have missed this the other week, but Google has weirdly started selling select Samsung devices through the Google Store that are only accessible through Google Play. I know that makes little sense, but it’s happening.

If you get this Google Play Points deal, you could buy a Galaxy Z Fold 8 with an $850 off discount. If you would rather have the Galaxy S26 Ultra, you could also save $650 off of that phone.

How do you get this deal? We’ve talked about these Google Play Points perks in the past and nothing has changed. Google offers these at various levels depending on your Google Play Points status.

For example, I’m a Platinum member, so I’m seeing this larger $275 off discount. In the past, members at Gold and Silver received similar discounts, just not quite at the full value as Platinum. I have a Bronze account and it has not been given this offer.

My guess is that Google will offer different tiers with this one as well. I’ll let you weigh-in through the comments with your status and the offer you receive. The Gold values are likely at $200 off Pixel 11 and $225 off Pixel 11 Pro.

To claim yours, you would open Google Play, tap on your Google Play Points (top of the app), and then navigate to the Perks tab. You should see an offer there if eligible.

Once you pick one of the offers and hit the “Redeem” button, you are locked into it. Make sure you choose the phone that you actually plan to buy, as I’m not seeing a way to change devices after the fact.

Should you decide to buy, there is a “Redeem” process that has handled right through Google Play that will apply the discounts and stack with any other offerse.