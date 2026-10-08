The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 models that have LTE connectivity initially launched with access to a feature called Safety Signal. Google announced today that they are cutting off free support for this in December.

In a short community post, Google explained that Safety Signal was an included feature for the LTE models of each watch that would provide Emergency SOS and Fall Detection alerting without requiring a standalone, paid carrier plan. It’s that free connected access that is going away.

Pixel Watch 2 and 3 lose free Safety Signal

Google said today that they are ending the free LTE Safety Signal for the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 on December 12. They will soon send an email to users and then give them a 30-day transition period before it is cut off.

If those users would like to still access these features going forward, they will have to pay for a mobile plan for their LTE-equipped watch.

That said, when connected to WiFi or via Bluetooth to a nearby phone, these features will work without having to pay for that extra mobile watch plan. The LTE side of this was there for users who weren’t connected to a phone and still wanted that Safety Signal support.

Again, you have until December 12 to decide if you need an LTE connection with your Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Watch 3.

// Google