Building smartphones remains difficult in 2026. The team behind the Clicks Communicator phone is finding that out as so many have before them. Today, they announced a delay for the keyboard-equipped phone.

The Clicks Communicator has run into a manufacturing delay, with one critical component (the PCB for the phone) to blame. Specifically, the fabric required to create a PCB is hard to find and the suppliers for it are limited.

The Clicks team has put part of the blame for the delay on the sourcing of this fabric that is needed to create their special PCBs, but also the “volatile geopolitical state of 2026,” thanks to the war in Iran. They blamed chip shortages too, because AI continues to ruin the world one data center at a time.

So what does the new shipping estimate look like? It’s going to be tight.

The new schedule will attempt to bring the Clicks Communicator to pre-order holders in late January, assuming they can finally manufacture all of the devices in early January.

Unfortunately, this puts them up against Chinese New Year in early February. If there are any other delays on that new January schedule, the factory shutdown for weeks in February will cause a further delay. In fact, Clicks already doesn’t believe they can fulfill all orders by the end of January and is expecting to have to ship some orders (and any new orders) at the end of February, once manufacturing opens back up.

To recap, the Clicks Communicator is delayed because of supply chain issues and will now (potentially) ship at the end of January. If the company can’t fulfill all orders before February hits, there will be another month-ish delay because of Chinese New Year.

Oh, they are giving everyone free 3.5mm wired headphones to make up for it.

// Clicks