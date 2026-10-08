Amazon has a new lineup of Alexa Tablets, available beginning October 14 and priced starting at $229.

There are three tablets in the lineup. There’s the Alexa Tablet 8 ($229), Alexa Tablet 11 ($329), and Alexa Tablet 12 Pro ($499). Amazon is also selling a keyboard for the Pro priced at $149, plus a Pro Pen for $89. The big sell for Android fans like us, Google Play ships on these devices. Not only are you getting the Amazon pillars like Kindle and Audible, but you’re getting access to any Android app you might want.

Amazon also highlights Alexa+ on each model, allowing for personalized home screens to hands-free live sessions. Similar to Google’s Circle to Search, Amazon has On-Screen Intelligence, which provides real-time, in-context help based on what’s on your screen. The description for Alexa+ reads as follows:

Say ‘Alexa’ or tap the ‘Ask Alexa’ button, and Alexa appears instantly—answering questions, suggesting next steps, controlling your smart home, and more—in a new experience we customized for tablets, without leaving what you’re doing or opening an app.

Product listings for the tablets are already up, so if interested, check them out. After seeing them, you’ll also notice for the Tablet 8 and Tablet 11, there is an additional $20 option to remove lockscreen ads. Brutal.

Amazon Links: Tablet 8 | Tablet 11 | Tablet 12 Pro | Nanomatte

Amazon Alexa Tablet Lineup Specs

Feature Alexa Tablet 8 Alexa Tablet 11 Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Display Size 8.7 inches 11 inches 12 inches Display Type & Resolution Vivid Color (8.7″) 2.5K display (276 PPI) 2.8K display (2,880 × 1,920, 280 PPI)

• Available in Standard or Nanomatte anti-glare display Refresh Rate & Aspect Ratio N/A 90Hz smooth scrolling (16:10 aspect ratio) 120Hz refresh rate (3:2 aspect ratio) Processor 8-core CPU 8-core CPU MediaTek Dimensity 8400 (8-core CPU) RAM 4 GB 8 GB 8 GB Storage Options 64 GB / 128 GB 64 GB / 128 GB 128 GB / 256 GB Battery Life Up to 14 hours (video playback) Up to 15 hours (video playback) Up to 16 hours (video playback)

(Up to 20 hours in Kindle mode) Audio Built-in speakers Dual Dolby Atmos speakers Quad Dolby Atmos speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6E Design & Weight All-aluminum unibody (7.95mm thin, 329g) Thin aluminum unibody Single-piece aluminum unibody (6.5mm thin) Software & Ecosystem Android OS with Google Play Store & Alexa+ built in Android OS with Google Play Store & Alexa+ built in Android OS with Google Play Store & Alexa+ built in Color Options Graphite, Rosette, Teal Graphite, Amethyst, Matcha Graphite Accessories Support Protective Folios Stylus Support, Protective Folios Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard ($149.99), Alexa Tablet Pro Pen / USI 2.0 ($89.99) via Pogo pin Starting Price $229.99 $329.99 $499.99 (Nanomatte model starts at $549.99)

// Amazon