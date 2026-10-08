Mint Mobile is turning 10 years old this week, so to celebrate, they are running a solid deal on any of their plans. To turn 10 years into a theme, they will let you have any of their plans, including Unlimited, for just $10 per month.

For those not familiar with Mint Mobile and the promos they run for their plans. Let’s talk through it.

What is Mint Mobile and how do their plans work?

Mint Mobile, as most of you likely know, is a prepaid wireless provider owned by T-Mobile now. T-Mobile lets Mint have access to their network, so if you subscribe to Mint Mobile for your wireless service, you get access to what is arguably the best network in the US.

They are an online-only service, so there are no physical stores. However, they have an app that you can do everything through, including downloading an eSIM to get setup in minutes. Their support is also pretty solid and available via chat or phone.

For plans, Mint Mobile has 4 options with various amounts of data, but one is indeed Unlimited. At full price, you could pay as little as $20 per month or as much as $35 per month. The thing is, Mint is always running multi-month deals, so you really would never pay full price for any of their plans.

Since they are a prepaid provider, you pay them upfront for service. Mint likes you to pay for 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month bundles of services instead of living month-to-month. The longer you lock in, the bigger the discount on service they tend to give you.

Sign-up for Mint Mobile

$10/mo deal for Mint Mobile

And that’s where this 10-year anniversary sale comes in. To celebrate 10 years, they will sell you 6 months of service for just $10 per month. You can pick any of their plans too, just know that once the first 6 months are up, you would then pay the full price going forward or you could try to find another promotion.

PLAN MONTHS PRICE PROMO PRICE 6GB 6 months $20/mo $10/mo 17GB 6 months $25/mo $10/mo 23GB 6 months $35/mo $10/mo Unlimited 6 months $35/mo $10/mo

Of course, since you are paying for 6 months of service, you won’t pay just $10 today. You would pay $60, which covers you for the next 6 months. See how this works? You pre-pay for multiple months of service and Mint rewards you with a big discount.

Sign-up for Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile plans and features

When it comes to plans, Mint Mobile’s are pretty easy to understand. You get however much data is in your plan (6GB, 17GB, 23GB, or “unlimited”). The Unlimited plan gets you 50GB per month at full speeds, but you could be throttled after that if you are in a location that has a lot of traffic.

The plans also include free hotspot use of that data (up to 20GB), as well as free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. And that’s it. These are bare bones plans, thus the reason they are so cheap.

To sign-up, you hit that link below, walk through the steps there. Eventually, you’ll install their app, instantly download an eSIM to your phone, and then have Mint Mobile up and running (with your current phone number) in a matter of minutes.

Sign-up for Mint Mobile