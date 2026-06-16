Ever since Verizon’s new CEO took over last year, we have been waiting for big “value proposition” that he has teased at every opportunity. Today, Verizon CEO Dan Schulman is making his move by introducing a brand new plan, loyalty program, rewards experience, and killing off upgrade and activation fees.

We’ll dive into those other things shortly, but for now, we want to talk about Verizon’s new Simplicity Plan.

Verizon Simplicity Plan pricing, features, data

The Simplicity Plan is a $30 per month per line plan to start, thanks to promotional pricing. This plan will eventually cost $45 per month. Autopay is required to get these prices. Taxes and fees are not included.

This plan features unlimited access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which is their fastest and best. You also get 10GB of hotspot each month, unlimited talk and text, roaming in Canada and Mexico, satellite texting, and Call Filter and Verizon Family. You can also get up to 50% off your connected watch or tablet plan.

Verizon is not currently sharing if there is any sort of data cap where they could throttle you. If we find it, we’ll let you know. For now, they are simply saying tis is “Unlimited.”

You can bring your own phone to this plan (as long as it is unlocked) or buy through Verizon. They still have financing and there are now options of 12, 24, 36, and 48 (!) months.

I would love to tell you that “That’s it!” – it is that simple. However, this is a US wireless company, so there are nuances.

Verizon Simplicity Plus and Pro options

For one, while there is just one new plan called Simplicity Plan, you’ll have two more options when you go to buy a phone and finance it. Verizon is being a bit sneaky about how they advertise them, but those other options are the Simplicity Plus and Simplicity Pro add-ons.

They are technically add-ons because they apply on top of the Simplicity Plan as a monthly subscription that gets you a phone, earlier upgrades, and some extra bonuses. In reality, this is a financing scheme from Verizon with an extra cost on top.

For example, Verizon is ranking the devices they sell and that determines whether or not you can choose Simplicity Plus or Simplicity Pro when you finance it. A Motorola Edge phone is considered “lower-tier” and only qualifies for Plus. An iPhone 17 Pro is considered “higher-tier” and qualifies for Pro.

Simplicity Plus : $35 per month on top of your plan price Eligible device s: This is for devices that retail between $350 and $830. Upgrades : Allows you to upgrade to a new phone after 1 month, as long as you pay off 33% of it. When you upgrade, Verizon will pay off the remaining balance of your device loan. Other features : This add-on includes premium visual voicemail ($2.99 value), Global Choice Calling ($10 value), and 1 free TravelPass day per month.

: $35 per month on top of your plan price Simplicity Pro : $50 per month on top of your plan price Eligible devices : This is for devices that retail between $830.01 and $1,200. Upgrades : Allows you to upgrade to a new phone after 1 month, as long as you pay off 33% of it. When you upgrade, Verizon will pay off the remaining balance of your device loan. Other features : This add-on includes premium visual voicemail ($2.99 value), Global Choice Calling ($10 value), and 2 free TravelPass day per month.

: $50 per month on top of your plan price

The rest of the Simplicity Plan story

The rest of the story here is that Verizon is also launching a new loyalty plan with features like Verizon Dollars that gets you cash back each month. They claim it is 3% “cash back every month in Verizon Dollars.” This is a no cost bonus.

They have a new Verizon Shine program too, which sure sounds a lot like T-Mobile Tuesdays. Each Monday, Verizon Shine brings you freebies or giveaways that you can enter. These could be VIP sweepstakes or tickets or pre-sale access to big events. There will be daily drops and freebies and deals too. Some examples include free gift cards to places like Starbucks or Amazon.

Finally, Verizon is ending Upgrade and Activation Fees (more here) with this launch. This is a part of their loyalty program, so in order to take advantage, you have to opt-in through the MyVerizon app.

Verizon myPlan isn’t going away

Just so you know, Simplicity plan is here and new, but all of the myPlan plans from Verizon are still available, at least for now. You can sign-up for them if Simplicity doesn’t work or just keep using those plans if you are on them.

Sign-up for Verizon Simplicity Plan