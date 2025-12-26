Here’s a late Christmas gift for you, in case you don’t already own these two absolute classics. Over on the Epic Games Store (download here), you can snag both Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 for completely free, playable on Android.

Like I said, both of these titles are classic puzzle games. If you haven’t ever tried them, this is a great excuse to do so. Then, once you’re all caught up on the series, Monument Valley 3 is waiting for you.

You can redeem in the app itself or online via the links below.