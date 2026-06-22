Audio enthusiasts, great news. Android 17, somewhat on the down low, added support for LHDC v5. This is a “Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec,” which brings 96kHz high-resolution audio to hardware, now including Pixel phones.

We mention on the down low due to this setting being hidden inside of the Developer Options menu. Once on stable Android 17, you can navigate to Settings > System > Developer Options > Bluetooth > Bluetooth Audio Codec. This menu is only accessible when you have a supported pair of Bluetooth earbuds connected or it will be greyed out.

To utilize this to its full potential, you’ll want to ensure your audio source is of the highest quality, as well as have earbuds that support it. For example, buds from OnePlus and Nothing offer it.

It was announced via a blog post in March that native support in Android 17 was coming, meaning future phones from Samsung and others should all offer it. Again, great news for those looking to have the best sound possible from their Bluetooth buds.

Feel free to take to the comments and let everyone know that nothing will ever beat your wired setup. We get it.

// Android Authority