Bluey, one of the biggest things on the planet right now, has a brand new game called Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, out now on iOS and coming soon to Android.

Written by Bluey series creator Joe Brumm and developed by Halfbrick Studios (Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride, etc.), the game features the original voice actors from the animated show, hand-drawn environments inspired by the ‘Dragon’ and ‘Escape’ episodes, and has a new soundtrack composed in-house at Halfbrick in collaboration with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio. The sell here is, if you or someone you know loves Bluey, you’re going to probably adore this game.

How’s this for a plot? Taken from the press release, “Bluey is drawing when Dad suddenly yoinks the Gold Pen she needs to complete her story. A new world is brought to life as the Heeler family gather around the kitchen table to draw together. Mum designs the strange and distant lands, Dad rocks up on his cool bike as self-declared King Goldie Horns, and Bingo transforms into her honk-happy alter ego, Bingoose, a plucky adventurer who even lays golden eggs. Bluey and Bingoose embark on an exciting quest to retrieve The Gold Pen from King Goldie Horns, with heaps of fun along the way!”

As of right now, it’s only available on iOS. There’s a free experience you can demo, but the full game is a single payment of $14.99 and the game features no ads. The same price and demo experience will be available for Android on January 10.

I know $15 sounds like a lot, but I would like to stress the care and authenticity that appears to have gone into this game. You have a story from the actual creator, the real voices from the show, hand-drawn worlds, and sweet new Bluey tunes. In a world full of fake garbage, this Bluey title appears very legit and done the right way. Props to those involved in this project.