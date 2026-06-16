You already know the big news of the day – Google is rolling out stable Android 17 to Pixel phones. What if there was more, though?

Google is giving Pixel owners more by also turning this into a Pixel Feature Drop or “Pixel Drop” month. The June Pixel Drop is bringing several new features to Pixel devices, as well as expansions of several others to more devices.

We discovered a slip-up by Google over the weekend that teased some of these features early. If you read DL, you were in the know days ago.

Let’s breakdown all that is new in the June Pixel Drop release.

Again, the big news here is that Android 17 is rolling out to Pixel phones. As long as you aren’t a part of the newer Android 17 beta programs, it’ll show up on your Pixel phone starting today if you own a Pixel 6 up through the newest Pixel 10 series phones.

If you are looking for new features, Google is mostly just expanding new Android 17 features into the Pixel Drop for this month, so if you read our big Android 17 write-up, not a lot of this will sound new.

1. Gemini Omni: I’m still slightly confused by this release, but Google is suggesting that Gemini Omni is now here for Pixel phones within the Gemini app. This was announced at Google I/O last month and began rolling out to the Gemini app for paid tiers of Google AI plans.

What is Gemini Omni? This is Google’s advanced video creator that lets you imagine almost anything and then turn it into a video. You can fine-tune the characters, lighting, scenery, camera angles, and more.

2. Lyria 3 music generation: Like Omni, Lyria 3 isn’t exactly new and this being a part of the Pixel Drop is sort of confusing. Google says that you can use Lyria 3 in Gemini to create music of any style and it is available on “all Android 17 Pixel phones and folds in all regions and languages.”

3. Screen Reactions: Yep, Google is including screen reactions as a part of the June Drop. We’ve talked about these a lot.

4. Bubbles: Yep, they are also including Bubbles as a feature. You can read about these here.

The rest of the June Pixel Drop is an expansion of features to more devices. Here’s the breakdown:

Magic Cue expands to more messaging apps : Magic Cue, which is still exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, is adding support through Snapchat, Telegram, and Instagram Messenger within the next few weeks.

: Magic Cue, which is still exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, is adding support through Snapchat, Telegram, and Instagram Messenger within the next few weeks. Quick Share Expansion : Airdrop on Android via Quick Share is expanding to the Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a.

: Airdrop on Android via Quick Share is expanding to the Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a. Edit Photos : The AI-powered voice control over photo editing in Google Photos is expanding to Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy.

: The AI-powered voice control over photo editing in Google Photos is expanding to Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Voice Translate : Voice translation during calls, where your phone can translate what each caller says in their own voice, is expanding to the Pixel 10a. This was previously a Pixel 10 series exclusive.

: Voice translation during calls, where your phone can translate what each caller says in their own voice, is expanding to the Pixel 10a. This was previously a Pixel 10 series exclusive. Manual Call Screen : Call Screen can now answer unknown calls for you, ask who is calling and why, and then let you decide to pick up or not. This is expanding to the Pixel series and newer.

: Call Screen can now answer unknown calls for you, ask who is calling and why, and then let you decide to pick up or not. This is expanding to the Pixel series and newer. Take a Message & Custom Greetings: The “Take a Message” feature that allows you to better manage missed or declined calls is expanding to new markets. This also means that Custom Greetings are available to more markets.

Google typically holds back some info on Pixel Drop days until they go live. Because of that, you’ll want to head back here shortly as we provide updates.

UPDATE: Here’s the feature breakdown by device.