Google Voice, a service that surprisingly remains active (Google sometimes sunsets apps/services that we love), is getting a major update this week. Once updated, AI note taking capabilities will be available when placing and receiving calls through Voice.

The feature records and transcribes calls, summarizes key points, and organizes action items. These are then sent to you via Gmail and also accessible after the fact inside the Voice app.

When you tap ‘Notes’ during a Voice call, your conversation will be recorded and transcribed, while Gemini captures notes. When you hang up, you’ll get an email with your notes in the body of the email. You can then find the transcript, audio recording, and notes saved right inside the Voice app alongside call details.

When enabled, a message will be played on the call to ensure all parties are aware that the conversation is being recorded by AI. Additionally, post-call notes and transcriptions are strictly accessible only to the individual who initiated the AI capture.

This feature will be turned on automatically for new users, but if you’re an existing user, you’ll need to turn it on via Workspace Smart Feature Consent in your account settings.

// Google