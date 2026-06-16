Verizon is having a pretty big day if you look at all that was announced this morning. They gave us a new Simplicity plan, new loyalty and rewards plan, and ended activation and upgrade fees. For the most part, this looks like a proper switch-up for the company and could be a bundle of attractive ideas for customers on a budget who are looking to switch or lower their bills.

But look, this is Verizon and the US wireless industry, so nothing here is that simple. In fact, everything is now more complicated if you look past the bright red fonts and new names for everything.

Verizon myPlan is still here

The mostly-simple new Simplicity plan is there if you want to pay as little as $30 per month, but the old myPlan plans have gone nowhere. Verizon even pointed out in their press release for today’s news that myPlan is there for customers to “continue to enjoy.”

All three plans – Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome can be subscribed to (here) today and into the future. Verizon could sunset these plans down the road, but as of this moment, all three are available.

Verizon’s myPlan breakdown remains:

Unlimited Ultimate : $80 for 1 line; $55 per line for 4 lines

: $80 for 1 line; $55 per line for 4 lines Unlimited Plus : $70 for 1 line; $40 per line for 4 lines

: $70 for 1 line; $40 per line for 4 lines Unlimited Welcome: $55 for 1 line; $25 per line for 4 lines

If you want to know what Verizon’s best unlimited plan is, we talk about it frequently. We may need to update our story, though.

Simplicity isn’t that simple

You know that Verizon myPlan is still here, but what you also need to know is that Verizon’s Simplicity plan is sort of simple, yet also not simple at all.

The Simplicity plan costs as low as $30 per month per line at the moment. This is a promotional price that includes autopay and switching over from another carrier. It will eventually cost $45 per month per line with autopay.

You can read all about this plan, but the basics are that it includes unlimited data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, 10GB of hotspot data, Canada/Mexico use, satellite messaging, and access to the new loyalty program that ends activation and upgrade fees.

Where things get not-so-simple is when you start adding on devices. Because you choose a carrier like Verizon for deals on new phones, Verizon is doing something sort of new and odd with Simplicity. There are now 3 choices.

1. Keep your phone: If you have a phone that is unlocked, you can bring it to Verizon and pay the $30 per line per month to get Simplicity. That seems like a pretty great deal.

2. Buy a new phone on financing: This is where it gets weird! You can finance a new phone through Verizon, just like you did in the past. That means a new iPhone 17 Pro is yours for $33.33/more for 36 months.

However, for straight financing, they are now giving you more options than ever too. If you don’t choose the Simplicity Plus or Pro options (below), you can choose from 12, 24, 36, and 48 month financing plans.

You can literally buy a Pixel 10 Pro now on a 48-month term for as little as $20.83/mo. Please don’t. You could also finance for 12 months at $83.33/mo. You have options!

3. Financing with Simplicity Plus or Pro: Verizon’s Simplicity offering includes two add-ons called Simplicity Plus and Simplicity Pro that get you the device, some extra features, and the option to upgrade more often. Simplicity Plus is for lower-tier devices (like Motorola phones), while Simplicity Pro is for upper tier phones (like iPhones and Samsung’s best).

As an example, instead of paying the $33.33/more for the iPhone 17 Pro, you could instead sign-up for the Simplicity Pro. This would cost you $50/mo, which covers the cost of the phone, gets you a few bonus features, and you can upgrade whenever you want after 1 month, as long as you’ve paid off 33% of your phone.

The full breakdown of each financing option is below.

Simplicity Plus : $35 per month phone financing on top of your plan price Eligible device s: This is for devices that retail between $350 and $830. Upgrades : Allows you to upgrade to a new phone after 1 month, as long as you pay off 33% of it. When you upgrade, Verizon will pay off the remaining balance of your device loan. Other features : This add-on includes premium visual voicemail ($2.99 value), Global Choice Calling ($10 value), and 1 free TravelPass day per month.

: $35 per month phone financing on top of your plan price Simplicity Pro : $50 per month phone financing on top of your plan price Eligible devices : This is for devices that retail between $830.01 and $1,200. Upgrades : Allows you to upgrade to a new phone after 1 month, as long as you pay off 33% of it. When you upgrade, Verizon will pay off the remaining balance of your device loan. Other features : This add-on includes premium visual voicemail ($2.99 value), Global Choice Calling ($10 value), and 2 free TravelPass day per month.

: $50 per month phone financing on top of your plan price

Combining all of that, the Simplicity plan could end up costing you $80 per month if you switch to it and finance your new Pixel 10 Pro or Galaxy S26 Ultra or iPhone 17 Pro.

Verizon’s other stuff

In addition to all of this plan madness, Verizon has a new loyalty program that you need to opt into in order to not have to pay activation and upgrade fees.

There is a lot going on here, even if Verizon was hoping this would all be so simple.