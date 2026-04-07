As a part of the April Google Pixel update, Google has included several bug fixes that could take care of something that was driving you nuts. There are 5 mentioned fixes and they touch on things like game crashes, missing search bars, and a fix for Quick Share crashing.

This April Pixel update isn’t considered major by any means. We received a Pixel Feature Drop and quarterly build in March, so this one was expected to be on the smaller side. Seeing 5 bug fixes is pretty typical for a non-quarterly update month.

The full list from Google can be seen below.

Apps

Fix for an issue where the Backup menu was missing from System settings in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for an issue that causes certain banking and third-party apps to crash in certain conditions*[1]

Display & Graphics

Fix for some games to crash in certain conditions*[4]

User Interface

Fix for an issue where the quick search bar is sometimes missing from the home screen in certain conditions*[1]

WiFi

Fix for Quick Share to crash during file transfers in certain conditions*[3]

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Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.