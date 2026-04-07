As a part of the April Google Pixel update, Google has included several bug fixes that could take care of something that was driving you nuts. There are 5 mentioned fixes and they touch on things like game crashes, missing search bars, and a fix for Quick Share crashing.
This April Pixel update isn’t considered major by any means. We received a Pixel Feature Drop and quarterly build in March, so this one was expected to be on the smaller side. Seeing 5 bug fixes is pretty typical for a non-quarterly update month.
The full list from Google can be seen below.
April 2026 Pixel Update Bug Fixes
Apps
- Fix for an issue where the Backup menu was missing from System settings in certain conditions*[2]
- Fix for an issue that causes certain banking and third-party apps to crash in certain conditions*[1]
Display & Graphics
- Fix for some games to crash in certain conditions*[4]
User Interface
- Fix for an issue where the quick search bar is sometimes missing from the home screen in certain conditions*[1]
WiFi
- Fix for Quick Share to crash during file transfers in certain conditions*[3]
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Device Applicability
Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.
- *[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a
- *[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- *[3] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- *[4] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a