A fresh update is rolling out to owners of the last two Galaxy Z series of devices. Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with the newer Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are all getting update.

Once updated, you’ll be on the latest March security patch. Nothing else is listed in the changelog, but as always, if you spot something, let us know.

Latest Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Z Flip 6 : F741USQS3CZC1

: F741USQS3CZC1 Galaxy Z Flip 7 : F766USQS8AZC3

: F766USQS8AZC3 Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQS3CZC1

: F956USQS3CZC1 Galaxy Z Fold 7: F966USQS8AZC1

Be on the lookout!

// Verizon