A fresh update is rolling out to owners of the last two Galaxy Z series of devices. Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with the newer Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are all getting update.
Once updated, you’ll be on the latest March security patch. Nothing else is listed in the changelog, but as always, if you spot something, let us know.
Latest Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQS3CZC1
- Galaxy Z Flip 7: F766USQS8AZC3
- Galaxy Z Fold 6: F956USQS3CZC1
- Galaxy Z Fold 7: F966USQS8AZC1
Be on the lookout!
// Verizon