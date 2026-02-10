AT&T’s Best Unlimited Plan

For those looking for the best AT&T unlimited plan, the choices are pretty simple to narrow down, thanks to AT&T only offering 3 different plans. Unlike T-Mobile, who has more plans than I can keep track of, AT&T has a straight-forward line-up of unlimited data options with clear descriptions for features.

I’ve got to be honest here in admitting that I have no idea what AT&T is doing to continue to gain customers using their current plan line-up, while Verizon has struggled in recent years with plans that are very similar and cheaper. But look, AT&T has had a number of years of positive customer gains, so they are doing something right with these unlimited plans.

Let’s talk about which one is their best.

AT&T Best Unlimited Plan

When it comes to AT&T unlimited plans, there are 3 to choose from: AT&T Unlimited Premium PL, AT&T Unlimited Extra EL, and Unlimited Starter SL. Those names are ridiculous, but the plans themselves are not. You’ll pay $85.99 (Unlimited Premium), $75.99 (Unlimited Extra), or $65.99 (Unlimited Starter) for a single line, with prices dropping per line as you add more lines up to 5. With 5 lines, those prices come down to $45.99, $35.99, and $30.99, in the same order.

AT&T Unlimited Plan Recap

When looking at these plans, you’ll find unlimited talk, text, and data in them all, it’s just that the high-speed data varies from one to the next. The other differences will come from the amount of hotspot data, streaming video quality, and if there is access when you leave the US and head to another country. All of these plans have unlimited talk, text, and data “in and between” the US, Canada, and Mexico.

With Unlimited Premium PL, you get unlimited use of high-speed data that AT&T says will never slow down based on how much you use it. This plan also includes up to 60GB of hotspot data per month, 4K video streaming, and unlimited use when in 20 Latin American countries. With Unlimited Extra EL, your high-speed data is capped at 75GB before you may see some slowness if the network is busy. This plan also sees streaming quality reduced to standard (SD), hotspot downgraded to 30GB, and there is no Latin American country roaming. Finally, for Unlimited Starter SL, your high-speed data use will always be at risk of being slowed if the network is busy, you only get 5GB hotspot data, streaming is at SD, and there isn’t bonus Latin American usage. This is the base plan.

See, all pretty straight-forward, right?

Which is the best AT&T plan?

Like with Verizon and T-Mobile’s best plans, the best choice for most people on AT&T is going to be that middle plan, Unlimited Extra EL. This plan has a ton of high-speed data allowance (75GB) and there’s 30GB of hotspot data there if you need it. That’s really all most people need from a 5G unlimited plan in the US. This plan comes with use in and between Canada and Mexico too, so you are covered there. The only reason you wouldn’t choose this plan is if you do regular international traveling.

The price breakdown of this plan is as follows on a per line basis:

1 lines: $75.99

2 lines: $65.99

3 lines: $50.99

4 lines: $40.99

5 lines: $35.99

Sign-up for AT&T Unlimited