There’s a Reason You Haven’t Seen a New Pixel Watch Update

Pixel Watch updates remain on a mostly quarterly schedule rather than monthly as we enter 2026.

When the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3 first arrived on the scene, Google seemed invested in pushing out updates to them on a monthly basis, just like they did with Pixel phones. However, at the end of 2024, they made the decision to slow releases, likely because watches aren’t exactly like phones and the need for monthly security patches wasn’t necessary. They switched to a schedule that was closer to quarterly.

It has now been just over a year since they made that move, so we wanted to remind folks of this in case you were out looking for a new Pixel Watch update. All of the Pixel phones and foldables and tablets picked up the February update yesterday, but the watches were all left as they were. As of today, there is no February Pixel Watch update.

There are a couple of things you should know about your Pixel Watch and software. For one, the original Pixel Watch is no longer receiving updates, reaching its end-of-life stage in October of 2025. It was updated in October of last year along with the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4.

For the Pixel Watch 2 up through the Pixel Watch 4, all devices are still supported and should see more updates going forward. All of these watches last received an update in December 2025.

When will the next Pixel Watch update arrive? Well, since switching the cadence in November 2024, Google has taken both 3-month and 2-month breaks between updates, plus they weirdly issued updates in consecutive months from March-April to fix some pretty serious bugs. In other words, Google is doing its own thing and there hasn’t been much consistency in the last year. Hopefully, we see that change soon, but for now, there’s a good chance we’ll get an update in March when the next Pixel Feature Drop arrives on phones.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on Pixel Watch updates.