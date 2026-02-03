Google Pixel February 2026 update now available for download on the Pixel 7a up through the Pixel 10 series.

The February Pixel update is now available for your Pixel devices. Google pushed the update this morning with several builds that are specific to a variety of regions as well as some carriers. If you own a Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 10 series, or the original Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet, you have an update available.

This fresh update for Pixel devices is minor, according to the changelog. In fact, Google didn’t even list any bug fixes and instead simply said it “addresses all security issues in this month’s Pixel Update Bulletin.” While the January Pixel update fixed a number of issues, Google must be saving up its energy for the March update that should be a quarterly build.

Below, you’ll find the build numbers that are specific to you. Factory image and OTA files should already be available if you’d like to manually update or you can simply check for over-the-air updates starting now.

Wondering where updates are for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? We believe Google has moved them to a quarterly update schedule. For the full recap on those devices, read this post.

Global

Pixel 7a: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel Tablet: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel Fold: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel 8: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel 8 Pro: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel 8a: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel 9: BP4A.260205.002 Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.260205.002 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.002 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.002 Pixel 9a: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel 10: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.001 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.001



EMEA

Pixel 9: BP4A.260205.002.A1 Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.260205.002.A1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.002.A1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.002.A1 Pixel 10: BP4A.260205.001.A1 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260205.001.A1 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.001.A1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.001.A1



Japan

Pixel 9a: BP4A.260205.001.C1 Pixel 10: BP4A.260205.001.C1 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260205.001.C1 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260205.001.C1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260205.001.C1



Verizon

Pixel 9a: BP4A.260205.001.B1



Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.