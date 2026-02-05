Leading up to today, the general consensus was that the entire Galaxy S26 lineup would feature built-in magnets, bringing the devices in line with those from competitors like Apple and Google. Those magnets help align the charging coils, as outlined by the Qi2 standard. Now, we’re learning that everything we saw which gave us that impression might’ve been misleading, at least with regard to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

We saw magnetic charging pucks and other magnetic accessories, making it easy to believe that Samsung was simply onboard for magnets inside the Galaxy 26 Ultra. According to independent sources of @UniverseIce, who has a solid track record for all things Samsung, “Galaxy S26 Ultra ultimately does not include built-in magnets inside the device. Magnetic functionality still relies on magnetic cases.”

A reason for this is not provided, but it’s being speculated that the lack of magnets is due to the S Pen digitizer. There’s no way for us to confirm this, as Samsung doesn’t answer questions on unannounced devices, but you can believe it’ll be the first thing we ask company representatives when given the opportunity.

Regardless of why, this is disappointing news. Both Apple and Google have cellphones with built-in magnets, which help with wireless charging efficiency and speed, but this news also means we can’t use some of our favorite accessories. That’s the big bummer for us.

Meh. I’m upset.

// @UniverseIce