A Speedtest Connectivity report that compiled data from July through December, 2025 has been published by Ookla. The results? More of the same, which is a single carrier taking home nearly all of the awards, similar to what we may see from the Oscars this year. If you follow these specific reports, you’ll know that it’s T-Mobile who has been cleaning up quite nicely.

From the report for 2H 2025, we can gather that not much has changed. T-Mobile has been named Best Mobile Network overall, plus has been granted Best 5G Network among the big three. T-Mobile recorded a median 5G download speed of 309Mbps and upload speed of 14Mbps. By comparison, Verizon came in second with a median download speed of 214Mbps.

While T-Mobile can claim best overall network and best 5G network, which is going to provide plenty of fuel to the company’s marketing team, Verizon was awarded Best Mobile Coverage by a healthy margin. Verizon walked away with a coverage score of 30%, while T-Mobile came in at 23.9%. Digging into how Ookla scores that, its fine print states that the company’s Coverage Score, “reflects the spatial extent of a providers verified coverage.”

Consumer Sentiment also seems like an important category. T-Mobile ranked highest at 3.7 stars out of 5, while Verizon brought in 3.2 stars and AT&T came in lowest at 2.9 stars. Looking over all of the different categories (there are eight in total), AT&T walked away with no wins with exception to its Fiber network. AT&T Fiber was the “Best and Fastest ISP” in the US during 2H 2025, according to Ookla.

For the full report, follow the link below.

// Ookla