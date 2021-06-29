Samsung, who you know around here as the “King of Android Updates,” added another year of support to select devices this week, bringing the full life support for some phones to a full 5 years. They just can’t be stopped, y’all.

For Samsung Enterprise Edition devices including the Galaxy S20 and S21 Series, Note 20 Series, XCover 5, and Tab Active3, owners will now see 5 years of updates. Those could arrive monthly or quarterly by the time support ends, but it’s still an extra year. All other devices are still on the 4 year schedule Samsung has used for a number of years, dating back to the Galaxy S7 at least.

Keep in mind that this extra year of updates provides security and maintenance patches – these aren’t going to be full Android version updates. I can’t imagine you are going to complain about that, as no one else in Android supports phones even close to this long. Remember, Google only does 3 years of OS and security, while Samsung expanded to 4 years some time ago.

What does this mean for regular consumer or non-Enterprise Edition devices? You still get 4 years. With Enterprise getting this extra year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung says, “Yo, consumer bro, we got you too” in the near future.

// Samsung