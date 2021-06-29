Droid Life

Samsung Continues Dominance in Updates, Extends Support to 5 Years

Samsung, who you know around here as the “King of Android Updates,” added another year of support to select devices this week, bringing the full life support for some phones to a full 5 years. They just can’t be stopped, y’all.

For Samsung Enterprise Edition devices including the Galaxy S20 and S21 Series, Note 20 Series, XCover 5, and Tab Active3, owners will now see 5 years of updates. Those could arrive monthly or quarterly by the time support ends, but it’s still an extra year. All other devices are still on the 4 year schedule Samsung has used for a number of years, dating back to the Galaxy S7 at least.

Keep in mind that this extra year of updates provides security and maintenance patches – these aren’t going to be full Android version updates. I can’t imagine you are going to complain about that, as no one else in Android supports phones even close to this long. Remember, Google only does 3 years of OS and security, while Samsung expanded to 4 years some time ago.

What does this mean for regular consumer or non-Enterprise Edition devices? You still get 4 years. With Enterprise getting this extra year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung says, “Yo, consumer bro, we got you too” in the near future.

