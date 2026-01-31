Samsung January Updates: Download the Latest Update on Your Device

Samsung January updates continued rolling out to many Galaxy S and Galaxy Z devices as we finished off the month.

After first pushing the January update to the newest devices in their still-supported line-up a couple of weeks ago, Samsung is wrapping up the month by sending security patches to an older wave of phones and foldables. From the Galaxy S23 down to the Galaxy S21, plus the Fold/Flip 4 and 5 devices, Samsung is keeping up with its monthly updated schedule.

Like the previous round of updates, this is nothing more than a security patch for January. Samsung is still preparing its big One UI 8.5 update and is likely to roll that out following the launch of the Galaxy S26 series in the next month or so. For this update, it’s a straight security patch and nothing more – no performance improvements or camera updates or new software features can be found.

Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS6EZA1

: S918USQS6EZA1 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS6EZA1

: S916USQS6EZA1 Galaxy S23 : S911USQS6EZA1

: S911USQS6EZA1 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS8GZA1

: S908USQS8GZA1 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS8GZA1

: S906USQS8GZA1 Galaxy S22 : S901USQS8GZA1

: S901USQS8GZA1 Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQSJHZAA

: G998USQSJHZAA Galaxy S21+ : G996USQSJHZAA

: G996USQSJHZAA Galaxy S21 : G991USQSJHZAA

: G991USQSJHZAA G alaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6FZA1

: F946USQS6FZA1 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS8IZA1

: F936USQS8IZA1 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS6FZA1

: F731USQS6FZA1 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS8IZA1

: F721USQS8IZA1 Galaxy Tab S9+: X818USQS6DZA1

Those are all of the new builds you’ll find for your devices, at least here in the US.

To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.