The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are in their final year of updates, now only receiving security patches on a quarterly schedule as of February 2026.

When the Galaxy S22 series was introduced in 2022, Samsung promised 4 years of OS updates and a full 5 years of security updates. We’ve reached the 4-year mark on that support, so Samsung did the expected and has reduced the update cadence for the S22 models to quarterly. For those new to Samsung updates, they almost always drop phones from monthly security updates to quarterly in their final year of updates.

The switch happened last night, just as they were removing the Galaxy S21 series from update support. That’s right, as the Galaxy S22 series dropped to quarterly updates, the Galaxy S21 has been officially cutoff as it reached the 5-year update mark.

Owners of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22, now is the time to start considering what may be your next phone. While you still have a handful of updates ahead of you, these will only come every few months and will lack meaningful new features. Your phones are basically on life support going forward.

