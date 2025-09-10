Being a new owner of a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro should mean a life of tech bliss, with all the AI smarts you could dream up, a camera that’ll impress your iPhone friends, and new Qi2 magnets that’ll make Samsung phones feel years behind. But what if you also want to take that new Pixel 10 and live in the ultimate moment of hype, style, and ridiculousness by buying a brand new Labubu from POP MART? Well, you can’t if you own a Pixel 10.

For reasons we’re still not sure of, the POP MART app worked fine on our Pixel 9 phones, all of which are running Android 16. However, on every Pixel 10 I’ve held and installed the POP MART app on, the darn thing just won’t open. And don’t worry, I’ve asked around and am not alone! A couple of friends, who happen to be heavily addicted to collecting the little furry creatures, both upgraded from the Pixel 9 Pro to the Pixel 10 Pro and can’t open the app either. Oh and the Play Store listing is also flooded with new Pixel 10 owners saying the same thing. It’s clear that something is off.

If you have a Pixel 10 and install POP MART, tapping the app simply opens and then immediately closes the app. The app doesn’t really load and instead instantly closes again. Wiping cache or storage on it, force stopping it, archiving and then restoring – none of these things fix it.

I’ve seen some suggest that the app just isn’t built for a phone running Android 16 out of the box and that’s why it is broken. Others have tried to install older versions of the app with no success, thinking that a recent update broke it. No one seems to know for sure, though.

Whatever the case is, the app is in need of an update to make things right. Some of us have Labubu to buy and the Pixel 10 is holding us back.

Google Play Link: POP MART