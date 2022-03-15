It may only be March, but the rumors surrounding Google’s likely-to-arrive-in-October Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are ramping up. After seeing renders for each device and learning codenames, we’ve got a fresh report on display sizes for each. Unsurprisingly, these new rumors prepare us for more of the same for 2022.

According to Ross Young, a display industry watcher who regularly shares insider rumors on upcoming display components for your favorite phones, the Pixel 7 display might drop in size, but only slightly to 6.3″ from the 6.4″ panel in the Pixel 6. For the Pixel 7 Pro, we should get another 6.7″ display, which is basically the standard size for all top-tier Android phones these days.

This info matches up to rumored display sizes that accompanied those render leaks a few weeks ago. We were told alongside these images of the Pixel 7 that the display would be between 6.2″ and 6.4″. And then in this Pixel 7 Pro leak, we were told that it should have either a 6.7″ or 6.8″ display.

None of this would surprise us at all. Google essentially re-launched the Pixel phone program last year with the Pixel 6 series by dramatically changing up designs and powering each with the Google Tensor chip. As a follow-up, it would be shocking for Google to once again change designs or sizes. Most companies don’t push out big changes from one year to the next. Just look at Samsung’s Galaxy S21 to the Galaxy S22 – there are few differences.

In Young’s rumor today, he mentions that panel shipments could start in May, which is earlier than last year’s panel shipments for the Pixel 6. I still don’t think you should expect these phones any earlier. Google really likes to ship its high-end Pixel phones to consumers in October.