For many of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro pre-orders that arrived over the past week, new owners of those devices likely told Google that they had a device to trade-in to get a discount off new hardware. Some of those folks sent off that older hardware as quickly as they could and are already receiving responses from Google’s trade-in partner with news of success. As an added bonus, some are actually getting better news than expected as far as trade-in values go.

We’ve had a couple of readers reach out to tell us that Google is giving them more money than initially estimated for their trade-in. In other words, Google’s trade-in partner is sending them more cash back than they expected to get. This is, well, borderline unheard of in the trade-in industry. Typically, if there are differences on values, it’s the trade-in partner shorting folks, not giving them more.

The first tip we received about this was from a reader who traded in their Pixel 9 Pro. Google original gave them an estimated value of $550, but they are scheduled to receiving $580 in return. Another reader sent off two Pixel 8 Pro units that were estimated at $500 each, but they are getting $530 for each instead. These folks aren’t alone either. I found a reddit thread where others were finding the same, with more money from Google than was originally estimated.

Of course, not everyone will be a part of this kind of success story. We’ve also seen several conversations around the internet of people having a hard time getting their trade-ins to go through as they hoped. While we’ve always had a lot of positive experiences with trade-in programs, that isn’t the case for everyone.

If you already submitted your trade-in approved from buying a Pixel 10 series device, let us know how it went.

Cheers TJ and Scott!