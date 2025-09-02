We are two days away from Samsung’s latest Galaxy Event, where we expect the company to make the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 lineup official. Thanks to the internet, we don’t have to wait that long.

Courtesy of @evleaks, we get eyes on the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. For the colors, there appears to be four for the S25 FE, two for the Tab S11, and two for the Tab S11 Ultra. There could be more via Samsung’s web shop, but we shall see. As for the hardware, we aren’t seeing anything too wild, with the S25 FE looking very much like the standard S25.

Same goes for the new Galaxy Tabs. No big changes from what we can see in these renders. It’s likely Samsung has included plenty of Galaxy AI treats on both devices, but we don’t yet have any specifics on what they are baking in.

We also don’t have pricing. However, that will change in on September 4 when Samsung holds its event.

// @evleaks