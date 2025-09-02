Google’s offer of a free $200 credit to the Google Store when you buy a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL is set to expire on September 4. This year, that offer is more enticing because with the introduction of the charging magnets on the phone’s backside, buyers will likely want to pick up a few accessories that take advantage. And naturally, those accessories aren’t cheap.

For example, a Pixelsnap case is priced at $50, Pixelsnap Stand charger is $70, and the Mous-made charging stand for Pixelsnap is $90. A free $200 credit could snag you basically any accessory you want. Or you can do what I typically do, which is take the $200 credit and put it towards the new Pixel Watch 4. That’s a fine plan, as that device starts at $349. All we’re saying is, there are good options for that $200.

As for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, Kellen and I have both been using these devices and they are fantastic. The cameras are incredible (Super Res zoom is my new favorite thing to show off), the software is smooth, battery life is strong, and we still love the hardware design. These are both solid options from Google.

If you have been on the fence, you might as well decide while this offer is still live. It expires in two days.