Here’s the Galaxy S25 FE

We knew it was getting to be about that time. Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S24 FE in late September. We’re expecting a similar timeline for the Galaxy S25 FE, and naturally, the internet has not disappointed. We’re now getting our first good look at Samsung’s upcoming budget-minded smartphone.

Courtesy of WinFuture, we get a look at the phone’s backside and frontside, looking very similar to last year’s FE model. Specs are reported to include an Exynos 2400e (slight upgrade), 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, 6.7-inch AMOLED display (same as last year), plus a camera system that is also said to be unchanged from last year (50MP wide + 12MP UW + 8MP telephoto).

What is different would be the battery. The capacity is reported to be upped to 4,900mAh (up from 4,700mAh), along with increased charging speeds of up to 45W when wired. Expect the phone to launch with Android 16.

We don’t have word on when Samsung will make the device official, but we expect it should be within the next month or so. Do we have any FE owners here currently? How’s it treating you?

// WinFuture