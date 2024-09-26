Samsung has two new Galaxy FE devices aimed at dominating the mid-range this week. There’s the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Watch FE LTE. Both devices are now up for pre-order, with the S24 FE priced starting at $649 and the Watch FE LTE starting at $249.

The Galaxy Watch FE LTE, while technically a new SKU, is simply a LTE variant for the existing Watch FE. Starting at $249 ($50 more expensive), Galaxy Watch FE has all of the same features, but now you can take your watch on the go and leave the smartphone companion behind. If you want more Galaxy Watch FE info, you can check out our writeup from this past June.

As for Galaxy S24 FE, it’s a new device, though, it does look very similar to last year’s Galaxy S23 FE. Available in four colors and starting at $649 ($50 more expensive than Galaxy S23 FE), Samsung highlights all of the Galaxy AI goodies that come packed into the device. Features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, and Browsing Assist are all baked in.

On the hardware side, we have a triple camera system with the main shooter being a 50-megapixel sensor, paired with a 8MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) and 12MP ultra-wide lens. Other specs include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2400 series chipset, and 4,700mAh battery.

For anyone looking to save top dollar on the new Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung is offering up to $400 off via instant trade-in credit. For example, if you trade in last year’s S23 FE, Samsung will sell you the new S24 FE for just $249. Not bad.

// Samsung