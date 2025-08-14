Everything About the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Here

Google gave us an official look at its upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold yesterday through a teaser video (here). The video didn’t reveal any noteworthy details, we just know that it’s going to be a device that will look very similar to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Today, a thorough leak has likely given us all of the inner details that Google might have wanted to save until its event next week.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs leak: An apparent full specs sheet has made onto the internet and has now been shared. It tells us about the Fold’s two displays, confirms Tensor G5, lays out the camera arrangement, what the battery capacity and charging capabilities are, and what materials the device is made of. They also confirm an IP68 rating, which is quite rare in the world of foldables.

Below, you’ll see the bulk of the specs sheet that was shared. As for what’s changing from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you’ll find things like that IP68 water and dust resistance rating. You’ll also a 10x optical zoom in the camera, slightly larger 6.4″ cover display, max peak brightness up to 3000 nits, battery capacity increase to 5015mAh (up from 4650mAh), and Qi2 wireless charging. And that’s mostly it.

Outdoor display : 6.4″ OLED Actua, 1080 × 2364 px, 408 ppi, 60-120 Hz, HDR up to 2000 nits, maximum brightness 3000 nits

: 6.4″ OLED Actua, 1080 × 2364 px, 408 ppi, 60-120 Hz, HDR up to 2000 nits, maximum brightness 3000 nits Interior display : 8.0″ OLED Super Actua Flex, 2076 × 2152 px, 373 ppi, 1-120 Hz, HDR up to 1800 nits, maximum brightness 3000 nits

: 8.0″ OLED Super Actua Flex, 2076 × 2152 px, 373 ppi, 1-120 Hz, HDR up to 1800 nits, maximum brightness 3000 nits Processor : Google Tensor G5 + security chip Titan M2

: Google Tensor G5 + security chip Titan M2 RAM : 16 GB LPDDR5X

: 16 GB LPDDR5X Storage : 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0

: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 Main cameras : 48 MP wide-angle (ƒ/1.7, 82°), 10.5 MP ultra-wide-angle (ƒ/2.2, 127°), 10.8 MP telephoto (ƒ/3.1, 23°, 5x optical zoom)

: 48 MP wide-angle (ƒ/1.7, 82°), 10.5 MP ultra-wide-angle (ƒ/2.2, 127°), 10.8 MP telephoto (ƒ/3.1, 23°, 5x optical zoom) Front camera : 10 MP (ƒ/2.2, 87° field of view)

: 10 MP (ƒ/2.2, 87° field of view) Inner Camera : 10 MP (ƒ/2.2, 87° field of view)

: 10 MP (ƒ/2.2, 87° field of view) Video recording : 4K at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p at 24/30/60 FPS, slow motion up to 240 FPS, time lapse, HDR10+, Video Boost, Audio Magic Eraser

: 4K at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p at 24/30/60 FPS, slow motion up to 240 FPS, time lapse, HDR10+, Video Boost, Audio Magic Eraser Battery : 5015 mAh (minimum: 4919 mAh), over 24 hours of battery life, up to 72 hours with extreme power saving mode

: 5015 mAh (minimum: 4919 mAh), over 24 hours of battery life, up to 72 hours with extreme power saving mode Wired Charging : 50% in 30 minutes with 30W USB-C PPS charger

: 50% in 30 minutes with 30W USB-C PPS charger Wireless charging : Up to 15W Qi2 certified

: Up to 15W Qi2 certified OS : Android 16; 7 years of Android updates , security updates and feature drops

: Android 16; 7 years of Android updates , security updates and feature drops Materials : Foldable glass, aviation-grade aluminum, IP68 certified, ultra-thin glass inside

: Foldable glass, aviation-grade aluminum, IP68 certified, ultra-thin glass inside Dimensions (folded) : 155.2 × 76.3 × 10.8 mm

: 155.2 × 76.3 × 10.8 mm Dimensions (unfolded) : 155.2 × 150.4 × 5.2 mm

: 155.2 × 150.4 × 5.2 mm Weight : 258 g

: 258 g Colors : Moonstone, Jade

: Moonstone, Jade Connectivity : Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, Google Cast, UWB, Thread, GPS GNSS dual band

: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, Google Cast, UWB, Thread, GPS GNSS dual band Audio : Stereo speakers, 3 microphones, surround sound, wind noise cancellation

: Stereo speakers, 3 microphones, surround sound, wind noise cancellation In box: Pixel 10 Pro Fold, USB-C to USB-C cable (1 m), SIM tool

Are you seeing enough here to upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is rumored to launch in October?

// Winfuture