Pebble is Bringing Back Its Round Watch and It Actually Looks Great

We told you back in March that Pebble was making a comeback, thanks to Google having opened source for PebbleOS, which they had acquired at some point in this Android story. They have since shipped the Pebble 2 Duo, are still working on the Pebble Time 2, and now have a new watch to consider, one that is easily their best looking to date.

The Pebble Round 2 is up for pre-order right now at $199 and shipping is scheduled for May of this year.

This watch has a 1.3″ round e-paper color display, up to 2 week battery life, touchscreen + buttons, 30m water resistance, step and sleep tracking, microphones, and a stainless steel frame in 3 colors (black, silver, rose gold) that accepts 20mm or 14mm bands. It’s just 8.1mm thin, which is insanely thin. It runs PebbleOS, so you get access to the Pebble app store, connection to Android or iOS, and their quirky take on a smartwatch experience that isn’t Wear OS or an Apple Watch.

The Pebble Round 2 looks pretty great if you need a smartwatch that’s design is more watch than smartwatch, yet you still get some smart functionality.

// Pebble