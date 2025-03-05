Google’s push to integrate Gemini into its services continues, with Android Auto apparently next on the list. The service was able to get demoed recently running on a smartphone and not an actual head unit in a vehicle, but it gives us a good idea of what to expect when a wider rollout takes place.

Thanks to Android Authority, who got Gemini up and running for all of us to see in the video below, we can see the AI handles the usual tasks with ease. However, it’s not quite as smart as one might hope, at least in its current form. For example, when asked to find restaurants, it didn’t actually place them on a map. Similarly, when asking about planning a trip with a specific budget in mind, it didn’t provide travel option details outside of the car. It spoke of public transportation, but didn’t give specifics, like we’re able to see in Google Maps.

It’s completely possible that these things can improve over time, and since it’s not yet live, we won’t freak out too bad. On the bright side, Gemini appears to be perfectly conversational and able to handle simple tasks, such as playing music on Spotify, with ease.

Check out Gemini running inside Android Auto below.

Gemini in Android Auto

// Android Authority