Google Flights Will Finally Let You Filter by “Cheapest”

Google Flights is still one of the best tools on the internet to research (and potentially book) flights through. It does such a great job of bringing in flights from multiple airlines, letting you compare prices, adjust with numerous settings, etc. Weirdly, though, you have never been able to easily search or filter by the cheapest available flight options.

That changes this week! Google announced that it is introducing a “Cheapest” tab to Google Flights and it should rollout to all countries with Google Flights access “over the next two weeks.”

How does this “Cheapest” tab work? Well, when you search for flights now, you’ll get the familiar “Best” options, but there will be an option for “Cheapest” too. While the “Best” tab always seemed to try to put together a combination of best times and prices, this new tab is for those who care only about how much money it might take to get from one place to another.

In a short blog post, Google explains that choosing the “Cheapest” tab could involve “creative itineraries” with long layovers, the need to purchase different legs from multiple airlines or sites, and self-transfers. It actually sounds like nightmare fuel, unless again, you just care about one thing when traveling and that’s saving money.

Give it a look over the next couple of weeks and share with us some of those creative options.

// Google