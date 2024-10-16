TCL announced the LINKPORT IK511 this week, the company’s first swing at a 5G RedCap device. If you didn’t know about 5G RedCap (otherwise known as 5G Reduced Capability), it’s designed for IoT devices that don’t need the full power of what 5G can deliver. Think of it as a modest cellular connection, but still completely capable in terms of speed.

The dongle, which is priced at $96, features a Snapdragon X35 Modem and data transfer speeds of up to 220Mbps, plus USB C connectivity for wide device compatibility. For use cases, think plugging it into your laptop or even your gaming console for instant 5G connectivity wherever you are, so long as T-Mobile’s network is there.

IK511 will be available at T-Mobile locations starting October 17, again priced at $96. For a limited time it’ll be on sale at 50% off as a launch special when added to a Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plan. Adding it to your T-Mobile account would only cost $5/month.

If you think this little guy could help connect a few devices in your life, check it out.

// T-Mobile