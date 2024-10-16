It’s been less than 24 hours since Google began rolling out Android 15 to Pixel devices, but already we’re pretty curious how it’s been treating owners. We’re looking for the hot takes, people.

I’ve come across a couple of very minor hiccups so far, but honestly, if I hadn’t known I updated my phone to Android 15, I don’t think I would be able to tell the difference. Nothing major has changed from a UI standpoint, which is fine for the most part.

Our question to you is, how’s the update going so far? Is anything weird or is everything super smooth and awesome? Google has literally been testing Android 15 for months, so at launch we expect there to be very few major issues.

Please shoot your feedback down below.