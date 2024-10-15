The day has come – Android 15 updates for Pixel phones and devices are here. Google apparently needed some extra time to get this update right after releasing to AOSP over a month ago, but we’re adults and we managed to survive. This update doubles as both Android 15 and the latest Pixel Feature Drop, with a number of new features hitting Google’s line-up of devices.

For those who’d like to grab the update immediately, the full list of devices includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you have anything else, you are not a part of this party.

What’s new in Android 15: With each new Android release, you might be wondering what fun and useful features are about to land on your device. For Android. 15, we do indeed have some new stuff, but you have to understand that Google saves some of its best ideas for its Pixel devices, just like Samsung does for its One UI.

And seriously, we mean it when we say that about Pixel phones, because this Android 15 is also a Pixel Feature Drop. We have an entire write-up on all of the new Pixel-specific features right here.

READ: 19 bug fixes included in the Android 15 update

But for Android 15 in general, this new build does introduce a handful of new features that should be able to hit all Android devices in the future, once they have Android 15.

Theft Detection Lock : We talked about this recently in detail, but Android 15 does bring us Android’s new Theft Detection Lock, with a series of features that aim to protect your data should someone steal it. The phone can essentially automatically lock itself if it believes it was taken from you.

: We talked about this recently in detail, but Android 15 does bring us Android’s new Theft Detection Lock, with a series of features that aim to protect your data should someone steal it. The phone can essentially automatically lock itself if it believes it was taken from you. Private Space : Android now has a dedicated Private Space for you to store sensitive apps that you wouldn’t want others to be able to access if they had your phone. This area can be hidden and require security (like your fingerprint) to unlock.

: Android now has a dedicated Private Space for you to store sensitive apps that you wouldn’t want others to be able to access if they had your phone. This area can be hidden and require security (like your fingerprint) to unlock. Foldable and tablet improvements : Android 15 brings several improvements to big screens like taskbar pinning and app pair shortcuts to let you quickly fire up two frequently used apps at the same time in split-screen.

: Android 15 brings several improvements to big screens like taskbar pinning and app pair shortcuts to let you quickly fire up two frequently used apps at the same time in split-screen. Camera controls : Android 15 has better low-light camera controls and gives 3rd party camera apps more camera control.

: Android 15 has better low-light camera controls and gives 3rd party camera apps more camera control. Satellite messaging : Carrier messaging apps can now use satellite connectivity to send and receive messages when you might be far from a cellular tower.

: Carrier messaging apps can now use satellite connectivity to send and receive messages when you might be far from a cellular tower. Passkeys: Google’s push for Passkeys now lets you log into some apps with a single tap.

Download Android 15: Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Android 15 update build numbers: There are a couple of different build numbers for each device that we’ve listed below to help you figure out which one you need for your specific Pixel device and carrier.

Global Build AP3A.241005.015 : This build is for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet

: This build is for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet Google Fi Build AP3A.241005.015.A2: This other build is for Google Fi customers with Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.

What about Android 15 Beta users: If you are still on any Android 15 Beta build, then you are just in the Android Beta Program and can continue on with your beta testing. Today’s Android 15 update is for those who don’t update to beta builds and were still on Android 14.

// Google