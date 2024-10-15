Pixel Watch Series Gets Its Own Mini October Pixel Feature Drop

Google’s Pixel phones, foldables, and tablet aren’t the only devices getting in on the Feature Drop action today. The Pixel Watch series, which is no up to the Pixel Watch 3, is also seeing a small batch of new features to be on the lookout for.

For October, Google says the Pixel Watch series is getting an upgrade to its Contacts app, Emoji reactions in Gmail notifications, and the Loss of Pulse Detection to select markets.

Loss of Pulse Detection : The Pixel Watch 3 in Belgium, Italy, and Spain can detect if someone’s heart suddenly stops beating. This could happen due to cardiac arrest, poisoning, or respiratory arrest. If detected, your watch could notify emergency services to get you help.

: The Pixel Watch 3 in Belgium, Italy, and Spain can detect if someone’s heart suddenly stops beating. This could happen due to cardiac arrest, poisoning, or respiratory arrest. If detected, your watch could notify emergency services to get you help. Emoji email reactions : Ever want to simply reply to an email with an emoji from your wrist? You can now do that on all Pixel Watch devices. In notifications from Gmail, you should see the option to select and send an emoji as a response.

: Ever want to simply reply to an email with an emoji from your wrist? You can now do that on all Pixel Watch devices. In notifications from Gmail, you should see the option to select and send an emoji as a response. Contacts App upgrade: A new individual Contact Tile has arrived on all Pixel Watches, making it easier to call, message, or open your favorite people.

These new features are all rolling out as a part of the October Pixel Feature Drop. If you missed it, be sure to see the massive list of features in this drop that are headed to the Pixel phone and foldable/tablet line-up.