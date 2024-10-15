Google confirmed this morning the global rollout for the suite of Android Theft Protection features that have been getting released little by little. Things like Offline Device Lock and Remote Lock started rolling out gradually, but now these features will be found on all Android 10+ devices starting today.

If you’re looking for them, you will find them under Google Play services (or search for them) and can enable them individually. They are not enabled by default, so if you want to use them, enable them.

Also announced was Identity Check. This new feature will be available later this year. It’s another opt-in feature that adds an extra layer of protection by requiring biometric authentication when accessing any critical Google account or device settings. For example, if you want to change your device’s pin, you can set it so you’re required to provide a fingerprint scan to do so. Same thing could go for accessing Passkeys.

Android security and privacy has been getting big boosts. This is all good to see.

// Google