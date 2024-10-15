19 Bug Fixes Included in Android 15 Pixel Update

As a part of today’s Android 15 update for Pixel devices, which also happens to be a Pixel Feature Drop, Google has released a list of bug fixes that are included. The list isn’t as big as we have seen from some quarterly updates, but there are still close to 20 fixes that touch on almost all still-supported Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It looks like Google cleaned up the general charging experience on most Pixel phones, improved face unlock stability, fixed an odd Bluetooth connection bug, stabilized the camera on the Pixel 8 and up, and took care of a bunch of user interface issues.

The full list of all 19 fixes can be seen below with a key to help you figure out which devices were impacted.

Battery & Charging

Fix for issue occasionally causing device to reboot*[2]

General improvements for charging and battery usage*[3]

Biometrics

Fix for issue in face unlock stability in certain conditions*[8]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories*[7]

Camera

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions*[7]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue with gray shade in inner display screen under certain conditions*[10]

General improvements for stability or performance with certain system apps*[7]

General improvements to display stability*[9]

Framework

Fix for issue occasionally preventing apps to access media files*[7]

System

Fix for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Telephony

Fix for Adaptive Connectivity Services stability and performance in certain conditions*[6]

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[5,9]

User Interface

Fix for issue causing incorrect Android icons are displayed in certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue with Assistant launch animation on the lock screen*[7]

Fix for issue with home button stops responding in certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with incoming call notifications in certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions*[7]

Fix for performance and stability improvements in certain UI transitions and animations*[3]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations*[1]

——————————————————————————————————

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

*[3] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

*[4] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[5] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

*[6] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

*[7] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[8] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel Tablet

*[9] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

*[10] Pixel 9 Pro Fold

// Google