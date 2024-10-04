Galaxy Ring Now FSA, HSA Eligible

Samsung announced this morning that Galaxy Ring is now FSA and HSA eligible, meaning US buyers can utilize pre-tax dollars to get themselves this wearable.

To go this route, you’ll need to buy yourself the Galaxy Ring, but then everything from the ring, to the sizing kit, to the shipping of the device is then eligible for reimbursement through Flexible Spending Accounts or Health Savings Accounts.

Samsung specifies that buyers will want to ensure their respective plans are eligible, but that should go without saying.

