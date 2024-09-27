It was another busy week for us, filled with reviews, new Samsung devices, as well as smartwatch updates.

The highlights are of course our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, Pixel Buds 2 Pro review, as well as our first impressions post on the new Google TV Streamer device. Props to Kellen for knocking all of those out himself. What a champ.

Other news from this week focused on the Pixel Watch series. Both the Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 received the Wear OS 5 update, but some users were met with a soft brick issue. The situation appears limited, but still, you hate to see it. Also in Pixel Watch news, Google has come out and said its still “thinking through” how to make the lineup repairable instead of simply replacing busted units. Oof.

Here’s the good stuff we don’t want you to miss.

Have a great weekend, friends.