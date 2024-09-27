Gmail’s Smart Reply feature has received its Gemini upgrade this week, just like Google said it would earlier this month. Now, when supported users go to respond to an email, they will be prompted with contextually aware replies to use via Gemini.

“After initiating an email reply, users will see a few response options at the bottom of their screen that take the full content of the email thread into consideration,” Google explains in its announcement. Users can hover over each response to get a quick preview of the message, select the best one, and even edit it if they so choose.

Here’s a gif of this feature in action.

While totally cool, this feature is limited to those with either a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, or Google One AI Premium account.

Dang it.

// Google